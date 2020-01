Человечество теряет человечность: опубликовано трогательное видео

View this post on Instagram

Where are you from? 🌍 — 👉 @classyvirals 👉 @classyvirals — Via: @heaventube #singers #singing #musiclife #recording #acousticcover #allaboutvoices #chorus #thegoodvoice#crazygoodvoices #hotvocals #topvocalist #wowmusicians #topvoices #talentedmusicians #15secondcover #pianocover #amazingds #giftedvoices #bestvocals #solosection