Почти два миллиона пользователей посмотрели трюк начинающей скейтбордистки из Киева

One of the few positive effects of these strange, scary times is the increased interest in learning to skateboard. This has led to an unexpected boom in sales at a time when we at @birdhouseskateboards were preparing for the worst. Thanks to all of you that are new to the game or have supported us in the past; you are the reason we’ve been able to maintain this uncertain business for the last 28 years. The silver lining of all this is seeing the excitement of newcomers on social media. It’s been uplifting to see them learning / relearning to skate during their plentiful “downtime.” I believe they are unknowingly in pursuit of the exact feeling that @sveyurchenko got when she recently landed her first kickflip. Keep trying, it’s worth the effort. (via @skatecrunchmag)